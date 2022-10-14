First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Chhello Show’ and ‘Doctor G’

Around Tinsel Town

>> PVR shareholders approve merger with rival INOX Leisures

On Wednesday, leading cinema exhibitor PVR said it has received the nod from its shareholders for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure. The meeting was convened on Tuesday following the directions of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposal was passed by over 99% of the number of valid votes cast.

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 | Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors

Movie lovers celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday with his retrospective in theatres

Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ out

Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios’ courtroom drama

Hollywood

‘Dahmer’ becomes Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time

Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh join cast of Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting In Venice’

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in ‘The Good Nurse’

Apple releases trailer of ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on World Mental Health Day

After Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits Hulu series ‘The Devil in the White City’

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony’s ‘Barbarella’ film

Liam Neeson set to lead Paramount’s ‘Naked Gun’ remake

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh join cast of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

‘Gangs Of New York’ TV series in the works, Martin Scorsese on board to direct

Chris Messina joins cast of dark comedy series ‘Based on a True Story’

Joe Manganiello joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ documentary as co-director

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ adds Timothy Dalton

Ben Kingsley to lead film adaptation of graphic novel ‘Violent Cases’

Tom Welling joins cast of ‘The Winchesters’

Zooey Deschanel joins cast of ‘Physical’ Season 3 at Apple

Regional Cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’ trailer promises a rom-com with a social commentary

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan become parents to twin boys

Kamal Haasan is back with latest season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’; Here is the full list of contestants

Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ to premiere on Netflix

Nivin Pauly’s film with Ram titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’

Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Kumari to hit screens on October 28

Leena Manimekalai, Parvathy Thiruvothu join hands for a cybercrime slasher thriller ‘Dhanya’

‘Chhello Show’ actor Rahul Koli dies at 10 after fighting leukemia

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne starrer The Good Nurse, stop motion film Wendell & Wild, stand-up special Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: Season 19 of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Predator prequel Prey, ‘Alaska Daily’, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer starrer Spirited, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Final episode of The Rings of Power, medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy, The Outlaws sequel The Roundup, and more

Essential reading

1) Aishwarya Lekshmi: ‘Ammu’ was an emotionally draining experience

>> The actor’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Ammu’ traces the journey of a domestic abuse victim

2) Why Venkatesh was godsent for ‘Ori Devuda’s director Ashwath Marimuthu

>> The director asserts that the film will be bigger and better and that it cannot be dismissed as a remake

3) Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Nanda launches a podcast with mother and grandmother

>> Navya Nanda speaks about her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, which gives a peek into the Bachchan home

4) Video archive finds a dedicated audience after remaining unseen for decades

>> AVM Unni shot interviews of Malayali actors and writers in Qatar between the early 1980s and mid-1990s

5) The ‘celebrity’ remake: how actor, audience interactions have changed over the years

>> The aura around stars has reduced, but has also resulted in basic decency and decorum being flouted

6) Noah Centineo on working with Dwayne Johnson on ‘Black Adam’: ‘Everything you could possibly imagine and more’

>> The actor says he got a master class in not just acting but having synergy with other people

7) Malayalam film ‘Vichitram’ is a blend of mystery and comedy, says its debutant director Achu Vijayan

>> The ‘strange’ goings on at a palatial, old bungalow when a woman and her five sons move in is the plot of the film

What to watch

1) ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘The Last Film Show’ is a dreamy, moving tribute to cinema

Read the full review here

2) Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Doctor G’ has the right diagnosis, but palliative treatment

Read the full review here

3) Revathy is the lifeline of ‘Aye Zindagi’, which is otherwise a listless film

Read the full review here

4) In ‘Halloween Ends’ review, despite a feisty Jamie Lee Curtis, the slasher slays you with boredom

Read the full review here

5) Anoop Menon’s political thriller ‘Varaal’ gets neither the politics nor the thrills right

Read the full review here

6) In the police drama ‘Jerusalem’, the titular old city gets an uninteresting rendition

Read the full review here

7) ‘The Midnight Club’ series is Mike Flanagan’s half-baked ode to the art of storytelling

Read the full review here

8) Mila Kunis starrer ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is a disturbing, gripping watch

Read the full review here

9) ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ is a charming adaptation of beloved YA book

Read the full review here