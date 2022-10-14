First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Chhello Show’ and ‘Doctor G’

Around Tinsel Town
>> PVR shareholders approve merger with rival INOX Leisures
On Wednesday, leading cinema exhibitor PVR said it has received the nod from its shareholders for the scheme of merger with rival Inox Leisure. The meeting was convened on Tuesday following the directions of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The proposal was passed by over 99% of the number of valid votes cast.
Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 | Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors
Movie lovers celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday with his retrospective in theatres
Trailer of Katrina Kaif, Ishan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ out
Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios’ courtroom drama
Hollywood
‘Dahmer’ becomes Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh join cast of Kenneth Branagh’s ‘A Haunting In Venice’
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in ‘The Good Nurse’
Apple releases trailer of ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ on World Mental Health Day
After Keanu Reeves, Todd Field exits Hulu series ‘The Devil in the White City’
‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney to lead Sony’s ‘Barbarella’ film
Liam Neeson set to lead Paramount’s ‘Naked Gun’ remake
Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh join cast of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
‘Gangs Of New York’ TV series in the works, Martin Scorsese on board to direct
Chris Messina joins cast of dark comedy series ‘Based on a True Story’
Joe Manganiello joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ documentary as co-director
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ adds Timothy Dalton
Ben Kingsley to lead film adaptation of graphic novel ‘Violent Cases’
Tom Welling joins cast of ‘The Winchesters’
Zooey Deschanel joins cast of ‘Physical’ Season 3 at Apple
Regional Cinema
Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Prince’ trailer promises a rom-com with a social commentary
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan become parents to twin boys
Kamal Haasan is back with latest season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’; Here is the full list of contestants
Mahesh Narayanan’s ‘Ariyippu’ to premiere on Netflix
Nivin Pauly’s film with Ram titled ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’
Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Kumari to hit screens on October 28
Leena Manimekalai, Parvathy Thiruvothu join hands for a cybercrime slasher thriller ‘Dhanya’
‘Chhello Show’ actor Rahul Koli dies at 10 after fighting leukemia
New in streaming
Coming to Netflix: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne starrer The Good Nurse, stop motion film Wendell & Wild, stand-up special Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy, and more
New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: Season 19 of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Predator prequel Prey, ‘Alaska Daily’, and more
Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer starrer Spirited, and more
New on Amazon Prime Video: Final episode of The Rings of Power, medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy, The Outlaws sequel The Roundup, and more
Essential reading
1) Aishwarya Lekshmi: ‘Ammu’ was an emotionally draining experience
>> The actor’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Ammu’ traces the journey of a domestic abuse victim
2) Why Venkatesh was godsent for ‘Ori Devuda’s director Ashwath Marimuthu
>> The director asserts that the film will be bigger and better and that it cannot be dismissed as a remake
3) Amitabh Bachchan’s grand-daughter Navya Nanda launches a podcast with mother and grandmother
>> Navya Nanda speaks about her podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’, which gives a peek into the Bachchan home
4) Video archive finds a dedicated audience after remaining unseen for decades
>> AVM Unni shot interviews of Malayali actors and writers in Qatar between the early 1980s and mid-1990s
5) The ‘celebrity’ remake: how actor, audience interactions have changed over the years
>> The aura around stars has reduced, but has also resulted in basic decency and decorum being flouted
6) Noah Centineo on working with Dwayne Johnson on ‘Black Adam’: ‘Everything you could possibly imagine and more’
>> The actor says he got a master class in not just acting but having synergy with other people
7) Malayalam film ‘Vichitram’ is a blend of mystery and comedy, says its debutant director Achu Vijayan
>> The ‘strange’ goings on at a palatial, old bungalow when a woman and her five sons move in is the plot of the film
What to watch
1) ‘Chhello Show’ or ‘The Last Film Show’ is a dreamy, moving tribute to cinema
2) Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Doctor G’ has the right diagnosis, but palliative treatment
3) Revathy is the lifeline of ‘Aye Zindagi’, which is otherwise a listless film
4) In ‘Halloween Ends’ review, despite a feisty Jamie Lee Curtis, the slasher slays you with boredom
5) Anoop Menon’s political thriller ‘Varaal’ gets neither the politics nor the thrills right
6) In the police drama ‘Jerusalem’, the titular old city gets an uninteresting rendition
7) ‘The Midnight Club’ series is Mike Flanagan’s half-baked ode to the art of storytelling
8) Mila Kunis starrer ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is a disturbing, gripping watch
9) ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ is a charming adaptation of beloved YA book