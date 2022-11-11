First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Black Panther 2’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’

Around Tinsel Town
>> 10th edition of Chennai International Queer Film Festival to feature 22 films from 8 countries
The tenth edition of Reel Desires: Chennai International Queer Film Festival is set to be held from November 11 to November 13. The three-day film festival, which is aimed to showcase sexuality and gender diversity issues, is organised by Orinam and Goethe-Institut Chennai in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and SAATHII.
This year’s line-up of films includes 22 feature films, short films, and documentaries from 8 countries that were selected via a community-led review process.
Essential reading
1) Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte on the manic, mental world of ‘Monica O My Darling’
>> The actors discuss their upcoming crime thriller, and why they don’t mind being part of remakes if done right
2) Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’: I felt bad missing out on Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Thadam’
>> The actor-politician opens up on whether he is getting conscious about how he projects himself on screen
3) Sooraj Barjatya: It is a new kind of ‘Uunchai’ for me as well
>> The writer-director on working with Amitabh Bachchan, the challenges of shooting with an elderly cast, etc
4) Boman Irani on ‘Uunchai’: Why should age become a deterrent?’
>> ‘Uunchai’ has three senior citizens challenging themselves on a trek to the Everest Base Camp
5) ‘Let’s celebrate oestrogen,’ says Anjali Menon, on her new film ‘Wonder Women’
>> The ‘Bangalore Days’ director’s new film, releasing on November 18, has the characters talking mostly in English
6) Bharath: Fear of being unable to sustain in the film industry keeps me going
>> The actor, ahead of the release of ‘Miral’, speaks about balancing streaming projects and theatre releases
7) Arbaaz Khan: ‘Taanav’ addresses the Kashmir issue realistically and without bias
>> The actor also talks about the representation of Kashmir in Indian cinema, and playing men in uniform
8) Kishore hopes Kantara’s success will encourage directors to explore new content and presentation
>> The actor also talks about why it is important for Kannada cinema to find its way back to literary tradition
9) ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Sex, perception and narcissism
>> The cast of Mike White’s social satire on their experiences shooting the opulent show
10) Maanvi Gagroo on ‘Four More Shots Please!’, ‘Tripling’, playing emotionally-intense roles, and more
>> The actor also talks about why streaming is here to stay, the stand-up comedy space in India, and more
11) What does it mean to be a true hero? Amoghavarsha asks in ‘Gandhada Gudi’
>> Amoghavarsha JS talks about making ‘Gandhada Gudi’ and his relationship with the late Puneeth Rajkumar
12) ‘Meghdhoot’ blends traditional performative art forms with cinema to narrate a timeless love story
>> Rahat Mahajan’s film is a marvellous fusion of fantasy, myth and magical realism in a contemporary setting
13) The deja view: Why are there so many movie and TV prequels and reboots these days?
>> In a world that seems to be hurtling towards some apocalypse, we are too scared to look into the future
