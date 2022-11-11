First Day First Show | Reviews of ‘Black Panther 2’ and ‘Monica, O My Darling’

The Hindu’s First Day First Show newsletter brings you news and reviews from the world of cinema and streaming

The Hindu’s First Day First Show newsletter brings you news and reviews from the world of cinema and streaming

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)

A still from ‘Black Panther 2’ | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Around Tinsel Town

>> 10th edition of Chennai International Queer Film Festival to feature 22 films from 8 countries

The tenth edition of Reel Desires: Chennai International Queer Film Festival is set to be held from November 11 to November 13. The three-day film festival, which is aimed to showcase sexuality and gender diversity issues, is organised by Orinam and Goethe-Institut Chennai in collaboration with Nirangal Charitable Trust and SAATHII.

This year’s line-up of films includes 22 feature films, short films, and documentaries from 8 countries that were selected via a community-led review process.

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Release of Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ pushed to June 2023

Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ promises a high-octane thriller

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to star in comedy ‘The Crew’

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer ‘Kuttey’ set for release in January 2023

Malaika Arora to make digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar show ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Vivek Agnihotri announces new film ‘The Vaccine War,’ to release in August 2023

Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series ‘CAT’ to premiere on December 9

‘Hostel Daze’ season 3 to release on Prime Video on November 16

Hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards, his third time hosting the Oscars

Sean Penn visits Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, loans him an Oscar statuette

Steven Spielberg slams streaming platforms for not treating filmmakers fairly

Michael Douglas to star with son Cameron in ‘Blood Knot’

Nicolas Cage to star in horror-thriller ‘Longlegs’

Daniel Kaluuya joins cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Trailer of ‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Glass Onion’ released by Netflix

Keanu Reeves to return as ‘John Wick’ in Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’ spin-off film

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by ‘People’ magazine

‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’ commences production in UK

Netflix developing feature film, animated series versions of ‘Gears of War’ video game

Diane Kruger, Suzanne Clement to star alongside Richard Gere in ‘Longing’

Regional Cinema

Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam join hands after 35 years since ‘Nayakan’

Rajinikanth to appear in a cameo role in daughter Aishwarya’s ‘Laal Salaam’

Karthi’s 25th film is ‘Japan’, to be helmed by ‘Joker’ director Raju Murugan

Vijay Sethupathi’s next titled ‘DSP’, first look out

Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi speak on the success of ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’

Rashmika Mandanna pens down note on social media hatred

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Monica, O My Darling, the much-awaited Enola Holmes 2, season 5 of The Crown, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: Hit Bollywood fantasy feature Brahmastra, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan starrer See How They Run, Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, and more

Coming to Apple TV Plus: Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer-starrer Spirited, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video: Second season of Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe: Into the Shadows, James Corden’s series Mammals, Emily Blunt starrer The English, and more

New Korean titles to watch this month : Choi Min-Ho, Chae Soo-Bin starrer The Fabulous, Shin Ye-Eun’s revenge thriller Revenge of Others, and more

Essential reading

1) Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte on the manic, mental world of ‘Monica O My Darling’

>> The actors discuss their upcoming crime thriller, and why they don’t mind being part of remakes if done right

2) Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Kalaga Thalaivan’: I felt bad missing out on Magizh Thirumeni’s ‘Thadam’

>> The actor-politician opens up on whether he is getting conscious about how he projects himself on screen

3) Sooraj Barjatya: It is a new kind of ‘Uunchai’ for me as well

>> The writer-director on working with Amitabh Bachchan, the challenges of shooting with an elderly cast, etc

4) Boman Irani on ‘Uunchai’: Why should age become a deterrent?’

>> ‘Uunchai’ has three senior citizens challenging themselves on a trek to the Everest Base Camp

5) ‘Let’s celebrate oestrogen,’ says Anjali Menon, on her new film ‘Wonder Women’

>> The ‘Bangalore Days’ director’s new film, releasing on November 18, has the characters talking mostly in English

6) Bharath: Fear of being unable to sustain in the film industry keeps me going

>> The actor, ahead of the release of ‘Miral’, speaks about balancing streaming projects and theatre releases

7) Arbaaz Khan: ‘Taanav’ addresses the Kashmir issue realistically and without bias

>> The actor also talks about the representation of Kashmir in Indian cinema, and playing men in uniform

8) Kishore hopes Kantara’s success will encourage directors to explore new content and presentation

>> The actor also talks about why it is important for Kannada cinema to find its way back to literary tradition

9) ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Sex, perception and narcissism

>> The cast of Mike White’s social satire on their experiences shooting the opulent show

10) Maanvi Gagroo on ‘Four More Shots Please!’, ‘Tripling’, playing emotionally-intense roles, and more

>> The actor also talks about why streaming is here to stay, the stand-up comedy space in India, and more

11) What does it mean to be a true hero? Amoghavarsha asks in ‘Gandhada Gudi’

>> Amoghavarsha JS talks about making ‘Gandhada Gudi’ and his relationship with the late Puneeth Rajkumar

12) ‘Meghdhoot’ blends traditional performative art forms with cinema to narrate a timeless love story

>> Rahat Mahajan’s film is a marvellous fusion of fantasy, myth and magical realism in a contemporary setting

13) The deja view: Why are there so many movie and TV prequels and reboots these days?

>> In a world that seems to be hurtling towards some apocalypse, we are too scared to look into the future

What to watch

1) ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a glorious, poignant tribute worthy of a superhero spectacle

Read the full review here

2) Vasan Bala’s notorious noir ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is intoxicating

Read the full review here

3) Thriller drama ‘Yashoda’ benefits hugely from Samantha’s spirited performance

Read the full review here

4) Amitabh Bachchan’s Everest climb ‘Uunchai’ is a familiar, yet enriching experience

Read the full review here

5) ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ is a dark, funny take on a man obsessed with material success

Read the full review here

6) Lindsay Lohan’s stardom doesn’t help ‘Falling for Christmas’, a clichéd Christmas rom-com

Read the full review here

7) ‘See How They Run’ is a sparkling tribute to Agatha Christie

Read the full review here

8) ‘Chathuram’ is an unimaginative thriller with the vibe of an outdated racy novel

Read the full review here

9) A subdued Jennifer Lawrence stars in ‘Causeway’, a mindful film on healing

Read the full review here

10) Shawn Mendes voices the most charming croc ever in ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ , a CGI-filled fun fest

Read the full review here

11) ‘Enola Holmes 2’ is a remarkable sequel that gives the audience a lively Holmes to cheer for

Read the full review here

12) ‘My Policeman’ is a cipher of a drama, much like its lead star Harry Styles

Read the full review here

13) ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ is a raw, relatable look into the mind of a star determined to heal

Read the full review here

14) ‘Minx’ is a radical feminist comedy told through the pages of a 70s erotic magazine

Read the full review here