First Day First Show | Interviews of Rainn Wilson and Kani Kusruti

April 19, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 12:49 pm IST

(This article forms a part of the First Day First Show newsletter that brings you the latest and best from the world of movies and entertainment. Subscribe now)

ADVERTISEMENT

Around Tinsel Town

>> Legendary Kannada actor-producer Dwarakish no more

Kannada actor, producer and director Dwarakish passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday. He was 81. Dwarakish, who debuted as an actor in Veera Sankalpa (1964), first made a mark as a comedian before going on to become a prolific producer. He was known for entertaining through his humour and never compromised on budgets to deliver some of the biggest hits in Kannada in the late 1970s and 1980s and was known for his combination with superstar Vishnuvardhan. Like many other actors, Dwarakish tried his hands at politics too. He was cremated with State honours in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Dev Patel feature on TIME’s 100 Most Influential List 2024

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Pritam to score music for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ gets a release date

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao share poster of their upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’

Anushka Sen’s ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ gets a premiere date

ADVERTISEMENT

Parineeti Chopra shares ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ memories, praises her makeup team

Sandeep Reddy Vanga hits back at Adil Hussain over ‘Kabir Singh’ remark

Hollywood

Martin Scorsese will film Jesus and Frank Sinatra biopics back-to-back

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves joins ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ as Shadow

Quentin Tarantino abandons ‘The Movie Critic’ as his final film

‘Transformers One’, starring Christ Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson, gets a release date

Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ renewed for two more seasons

Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ remake

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to lead Apple TV+ series ‘Down Cemetery Road’

Steve Buscemi joins cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Riz Ahmed boards Wes Anderson’s next film

‘Fallout’ renewed for a second season by Amazon MGM

Varada Sethu joins the cast of ‘Doctor Who’

WGA Awards 2024 winners: ‘Succession’, ‘The Bear’, ‘American Fiction’ writers strike gold at ceremony

Zendaya on delayed production of ‘Euphoria’ season three: It’s beyond me

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announce two new series under their production banner

Regional cinema

Alfonso Cuarón meets Kamal Haasan; photo from the meet goes viral

Shobana and Mohanlal to reunite in Tharun Moorthy’s ‘L 360’

Vikram’s film with SU Arun Kumar titled ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ gets a release date

Ranveer Singh dances with Atlee at Aishwarya Shankar’s wedding reception

Nayanthara on board Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Dear Students’

Raghava Lawrence announces 25th film ‘Hunter’ alongside Lokesh Kanagaraj-produced ‘Benz’

Gopichand’s 32nd film is titled ‘Viswam’

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu wish to resurrect Vijayakant using AI in ‘G.O.A.T’

Diganth, Chaithra J Achar join the cast of ‘Uttarakaanda’

Teja Sajja’s next with Karthik Gattamneni titled ‘Mirai’

Ram’s ‘Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai’, starring Nivin Pauly, to be screened at Moscow Film Festival

Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

World cinema

Studio Ghibli makes history as the first group to be awarded Honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes

‘Oldboy’ is getting a TV adaptation from Park Chan-wook

K-pop singer Park Bo-ram passes away at 30

Trailers

M. Night Shyamalan’s lets a serial killer loose at a pop concert in the trailer of ‘Trap’

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph join hands for a fun outing in ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ teaser

It’s Penelope Featherington’s time to shine in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Part 1 trailer

Trailer of ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hrudayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ out

Vishal is fiery in the action-packed reunion with Hari in ‘Rathnam’ trailer

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s idealism vows to destroy Jaideep Ahlawat’s sensationalism in ‘The Broken News’ Season 2 trailer

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram transforms into ‘Thangalaan’ in a birthday tribute video

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are back in ‘Hacks’ Season 3 trailer

Janhvi Kapoor plays an IFS officer embroiled in a personal conspiracy in ‘Ulajh’ teaser

Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta and team fight a war in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ trailer

Andrea Jeremiah is a suspect in Gopi Nainar’s ‘Manushi’ trailer

Netflix reveals teaser of ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’

The many faces of Glenn Powell in Richard Linklater’s latest is teased in ‘Hit Man’ trailer

Essential Reading

1) Rainn Wilson on ‘The Office’ and his spiritual journey

>> Actor, author and podcaster Rainn Wilson talks to us about why he’s visiting India and his new podcast ‘Soul Boom’

2) Manoj Bajpayee interview: ‘It’s time to line up at the box office of democracy’

>> As the actor completes three decades, he talks about working with new-age filmmakers and leading the pack in ‘Bhaiyyaji’

3) Monica Raymund and Rebecca Cutter on ‘Hightown’ Season 3: ‘We’re going out with a bang’

>> The actor and creator say the final season will see the characters end up in a place that feels at once shocking and inevitable

4) ‘I get overwhelmed in crowds’: Kani Kusruti on Cannes selection for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

>> The actor talks about the prestigious selection, her fear of festival premieres and shooting during the Mumbai rains

5) ‘The Shameless’ stars Omara Shetty and Anasuya Sengupta on representing India at Cannes 2024

>> The duo talk about leading Konstantin Bojanov’s upcoming romance-drama ‘The Shameless’

6) Kashmiri actor Ayash Arif talks about his foray into Kannada cinema

>> The Kannada and Kashmiri bilingual ‘Flowers From Kashmir’ is produced by him and three of his friends

7) Dravidian politics and Tamil cinema: The conjoined twins of the Tamil motherland

>> An exploration of the intertwined history of Kollywood and Tamil Nadu politics and the evolution of cinema as a medium for propaganda

8) How Malayalam cinema is witnessing a dream run in Telugu

>> Once considered niche and arty, Malayalam cinema is being welcomed by Telugu film audiences

What to watch

1) Zack Snyder redeems himself in glorious fashion with ‘Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver’ after a mediocre take-off

Read the full review here

2) Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi wow in ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, a tale of diminishing returns in relationships

Read the full review here

3) ‘O2’ is a medical drama gets the job done despite its flaws

Read the full review here

4) ‘Baby Reindeer’ is a raw, riveting take on obsession and abuse

Read the full review here

5) ‘Pon Ondru Kanden’ is a vexingly dull, caricaturish rom-com that tests your patience

Read the full review here

6) Dibakar Banerjee sends a hate mail to the Internet with ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.