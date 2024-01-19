First Day First Show | Emmys 2024 winners, ‘IPF’ review

January 19, 2024 02:17 pm | Updated January 20, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Emmys 2024 | ‘Succession’ dominates drama Emmys, ‘The Bear’ claims comedy

‘Succession’ won the Best Drama Series, ‘The Bear’ won Best Comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night’s Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for ‘Abbott Elementary’. Succession won its third Best Drama Series prize for its fourth and final season, along with a Best Actor in a Drama award for Kieran Culkin and Best Actress in a Drama for Sarah Snook. The Emmys also heaped honours on ‘The Bear’ acting cast, for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon-Moss Bachrach.

Here are few highlights from the event:

> Here is the full list of winner of Emmys 2024

> Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook win best lead actors in a drama series for ‘Succession’

> Ayo Edebiri of ‘The Bear’ wins best supporting actress in a comedy series

> Jeremy Allen White wins best actor in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’

> Steven Yeun, Ali Wong win best lead actor and actress for ‘Beef’

>> More from the festival and awards circuit

The 40th edition of the Sundance Film Festival kicked off on Thursday honouring festival veterans like Kristen Stewart and Christopher Nolan and numerous world premieres. Films like ‘Whiplash’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Get Out’ have topped the Sundance Film Festival’s list of the top 10 films of the past four decades to have played at the festival. Sundance 2024 will also see the premiere of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to present their maiden production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’.

‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ will face off at yet another awards ceremony this season, this time at the Producers Guild Awards where they are among the 10 films nominated for the top prize. Meanwhile, ‘Oppenheimer’ was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The film’s lead star Cillian Murphy’s ‘Small Things Like These’, on the other hand, is set to open the Berlin Film Festival later this year.

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan’s next, presented by Atlee, officially launched

Ajay Devgn’s supernatural thriller with Vikas Bahl titled ‘Shaitaan’

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ nominated for international stunt awards

Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series begins production

Richie Mehta’s crime series ‘Poacher’ gets release date

Bhumi Pednekar to headline investigative drama film ‘Bhakshak’

‘Farzi’, ‘Citadel’, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ among most viewed streaming content in India in 2023

Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ motion poster out

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra to team up for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew to star in SonyLIV’s ‘Kan Khajura’

Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey returning with third chapter of ‘Secrets’ franchise

Hollywood

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’ in the works

Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look images of ‘Modi’

Superman, Batman and other DC characters to enter public domain soon

Robert Downey Jr feels he did his best work in ‘Iron Man’ movies

Michael B Jordan to collaborate with Ryan Coogler again

Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood on board ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Laurence Fishburne joins ‘The Witcher’ season four

Pranutan Bahl to make her Hollywood debut with ‘Coco & Nut’

Jonathan Majors dropped from upcoming movie ‘48 Hours in Vegas’

Selena Gomez, David Henrie reunite for ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ sequel

David F. Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of ‘Until Dawn’ video game

Pauly Shore to play Richard Simmons in biopic

Movie adaptation of Anthony Kiedis’ memoir ‘Scar Tissue’ in development

Mia Goth accused of intentionally kicking an extra

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star alongside Jennifer Lopez in ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

‘The Terminal List’ prequel series greenlit by Prime Video

Post exit from ‘Scream 7’, filmmaker Christopher Landon in talks to direct ‘Big Bad’

Reboot of 1960’s television series ‘The Avengers’ in development with ‘Industry’ writers

Regional cinema

Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi titled ‘Rajasaab’

‘Vishwambhara’ is the title of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Mega 156’

First look of Prashanth, Prabhudheva and Ajmal from Vijay’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ out

Sekhar Kammula film with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush goes on floors

Madhavan completes shooting for Mithran Jawahar’s ‘Adhirshtasaali’

First look of Prithviraj, Basil Joseph’s ‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil’ out

Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets new release date

Nayanthara apologises for ‘Annapoorani’ controversy

Nagabhushana’s next is ‘Vidyapati’, directed by Haseen Khan and Esham Khan

Manikandan’s upcoming film ‘Lover’ gets a release date

World cinema

Karthik Subbaraj to produce Eelam Tamil filmmaker’s ‘Neelira’

An Armenian film makes Oscars shortlist for first time

Two Malaysian filmmakers charged with offending the religious feelings in banned film ‘Mentega Terbang’

Trailers

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone conquer the skies in ‘Fighter’ trailer

Mohanlal is a ray of hope in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ trailer

Keerthy Suresh fights against Hindi imposition in ‘Raghuthatha’ teaser

Trailer of Vi Anand, Sundeep Kishan’s fantasy thriller ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ out

‘The New Look’ trailer shows how fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and more launched modern fashion

RJ Balaji fights the odds in ‘Singapore Saloon’ trailer

Diganth and Yogi starrer promises a fun ride with ‘Bachelor Party’ trailer

Camila Mendes’ ‘Upgraded’ trailer teases a ‘The Devil Wears Prada’-esque rom-com

GV Prakash Kumar, Bharathiraja’s ‘Kalvan’ teaser focuses on ecological preservation

Essential reading

1) Ananya Panday on ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ and how it represents her generation

>> Basking in praise for her performance, Ananya Panday discusses the details and nuances that made the Gen-Z film work

2) Argentine director Rodrigo Moreno interview on ‘The Delinquents’

>> The filmmaker also talks about his film being chosen as the Argentine entry for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards

3) Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen on ‘Fallen Leaves’and falling in love with Aki Kaurismäki

>> The lead actor talk about the unique experience of working in an Aki Kaurismäki film

4) Nasser on ‘Killer Soup,’ wanting to be a creator’s actor, and the curse of playing similar characters

>> The veteran talks about working with Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, and how he panics on the first day of shoot even after 700 films

5) Tharun Sudhir on the success of ‘Kaatera’ and striking a hit combination with Darshan

>> The filmmaker talks about the power of old-school commercial entertainers and the trick behind satisfying fans of the actor as well as critics

6) There was not a dull moment on the set, says director Praveen Chandran on ‘Perilloor Premier League’

>> The filmmaker sheds light on the new series, which is a hilarious tale about a village peopled with quirky characters

7) Entertainment industry extols Lord Ram, but no major film release before consecration ceremony

>> A deep dive into Lord Ram’s journey and the history of the temple movement being told through film, documentary, theatre, television and bhajans

8) Neelesh Misra shares his backstory and his recent show in Bengaluru

>> The writer, story-teller and lyricist, says his experience as a journalist has helped him create a screenplay of life

9) Vighnesh A Bhaskar talks about how his short film aims at creating awareness about child abuse

>> the filmmaker’s nine-minute-film, Society Barks, draws attention to the abuse of boys and its aftermath

10) Seetha Ratnakar speaks about her meticulously crafted documentary ‘Asamana Anasuya’

>> The filmmaker considers the 90-minute documentary as a tribute to her mother’s remarkable journey in popularising Telugu folk songs

11) Preetha Jayaraman names ‘Drive-Away Dolls, ‘Challengers’ and ‘Viduthalai: Part 2’ as the titles that promise sparks in 2024

>> The cinematographer finds the new year to be looking up for movies as Ethan Coen, Luca Guadagnino and Vetrimaaran are bringing their much-awaited films

What to watch

1) ‘Indian Police Force’ series registers little forward momentum in Shetty’s cinematic style

Read the full review here

2) The emotional drama side of ‘Saindhav’ is fine, if only the thriller had been smarter

Read the full review here

3) Nagarjuna’s ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ is a remake undone by templated approach

Read the full review here

4) ‘Ted’, Seth MacFarlane’s series about the foul-mouthed teddy bear, is a charming throwback

Read the full review here

5) Marvel returns to its roots with the series ‘Echo’, a decent, low-stakes addition

Read the full review here

6) Kevin Hart’s ‘Lift’ is grounded on the runway

Read the full review here

7) Pankaj Tripathi salvages ‘Main Atal Hoon’ an uneven homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Read the full review here

8) ‘Anyone But You’ is a designer diversion with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Read the full review here

9) ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ is a loud, overdramatic take on an issue that the film fails to grasp

Read the full review here

10) Aki Kaurismäki creates a timeless Finnish romance with ‘Fallen Leaves’

Read the full review here

