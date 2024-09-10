GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Firefly’ teaser: Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden production introduces the quirky, melancholic world of Vicky

Produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, ‘Firefly’ is written and directed by Vamshi

Published - September 10, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vamshi in ‘Firefly’.

Vamshi in ‘Firefly’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The makers of Firefly have released the film’s teaser. Produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, the film is written and directed by Vamshi, who also plays the lead in the movie.

Charan Raj on composing hit tracks in ‘SSE’ and ‘Bheema’: My songs must surprise people

The quirky teaser shows the world of the lead character Vicky (Vamshi), who identifies himself as an “award-winning Maths teacher.” The video shows Vicky grappling with his melancholic world. “Despite so many things happening around me, I feel so lonely,” says the character. Vicky’s state of mind and his everyday situations are depicted in a humorous manner.

Abhilash Kalathi, who worked in the Ganesh-starrer Baanadariyalli (2023), is the film’s cinematographer while Charaj Raj is the music composer. Raghu Niduvalli is the dialogue writer, and Varadaraj Kamath has done the production design. Suresh Arumugam is the editor.

ALSO READ:Shivarajkumar’s daughter Niveditha turns producer, launches debut venture

Rachana Inder of Love Mocktail (2020) fame is the film’s female lead while Achyut Kumar, Sudharani, Sheetal Shetty, Moogu Suresh, Chitkala Biradar, and Sihi Kahi Chandru are the other actors in the movie. Firefly is set for a year-end release. The film is bankrolled under the banner Shri Mutthu Cine Services.

