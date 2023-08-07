ADVERTISEMENT

‘Firebrand’ director Karim Aïnouz starts production on ‘Motel Destino’

August 07, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

Hélène Louvart, who worked with the filmmaker on ‘Invisible Life’ and ‘Firebrand’, is onboard as the cinematographer

The Hindu Bureau

Alicia Vikander, from left, director Karim Ainouz, Jude Law, and Junia Rees pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Firebrand’ at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole

Filmmaker Karim Aïnouz’s erotic thriller Motel Destino went on floors last week. The film will be the director’s eighth outing and mark his return to his Brazilian roots after working on his first English film, Firebrand, which starred Alicia Vikander and Jude Law.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Jude Law, Alicia Vikander's 'Firebrand' gets eight-minute standing ovation

According to a press statement reported by Variety,Motel Destino is an “intimate picture of a youth whose future has been stolen by a toxic and oppressive elite, against which rebellion and violence are often the only possible way out.” The film stars Iago Xavier and Nataly Rocha who were selected via auditions from more than 500 actors. They’ll star alongside the Emmy-nominated actor Fábio Assunção.

Hélène Louvart, who worked with the filmmaker on Invisible Life and Firebrand, is onboard as the cinematographer for Motel Destino. The film is produced by Cinema Inflamável and Gullane, in co-production with Globo Filmes, Telecine, Canal Brasil, Maneki Films and The Match Factory, and in association with Brouhaha Entertainment and Written Rock.

After Motel Destino, Aïnouz will commence work on his second English-language project, Rosebushpruning which will star Kristen Stewart, Josh O’Connor and Elle Fanning.

