‘Fire Force’ announces Season 3 for two cour release in 2025 and 2026

Published - July 07, 2024 01:36 pm IST

The third and final season of the anime series teases new confrontations between characters Arthur and Shinra

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Fire Force’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Fire Force fans can finally rejoice as the much-anticipated Season 3 has been confirmed for a split cour release starting April 2025. Crunchyroll made the official announcement during their panel at Anime Expo 2024, revealing that the anime will return for its final season, split into two parts, with the second cour airing in January 2026.

The latest trailer gives fans a nostalgic look back at scenes from previous seasons while teasing new confrontations between characters Arthur and Shinra. One of the most striking images is a mysterious moon in the sky. Accompanying the trailer, a key visual features protagonist Shinra Kusakabe standing amidst a city engulfed in flames.

A key visual from ‘Fire Force’ Season 3 | Photo Credit: Kodansha

Fire Force, based on Atsushi Okubo’s manga, has been building towards a climactic conclusion. With the manga already concluded, the anime has a clear direction for its narrative.

Crunchyroll teases the upcoming season with its description: “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

David Production will continue to helm the animation, maintaining the high-quality visuals that have captivated audiences since the anime debuted in 2019. The first season was directed by Yuuki Yase, with Tatsuma Minamikawa taking over for the second season.

For those looking to catch up, the first two seasons of Fire Force are available on Crunchyroll.

