‘FIR’ to ‘Don’: What Tamil cinema fans are looking forward to

With a slew of upcoming releases, the months of February and March seems promising for fans

January was a disastrous month for the Tamil film industry. Ajith-starrer Valimai, billed as the big Pongal release, was pushedowing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. With theatres shut on Sundays and operating on 50 percent occupancy, only a handful of small films hit screens.

However, February looks promising. This week, Vishal kickstarts proceedings – his action thriller, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, hits screens. Next week is a big one for Tamil cinema; Vishnu Vishal’s FIR and Vijay Sethupathi’s Kadaisi Vivasayi have both confirmed theatrical release on February 11. There’s also Vikram-Druv Vikram’s Mahaan slated for a direct OTT release that week. There’s also buzz that the makers of Valimai are eyeing a date later this month.

If things go well, the month of March, usually a dull season for films due to school/college exams, will also see some exciting releases. Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan is expected to hit screens – and that’s big, considering that the actor’s last three projects (Soorarai Pottru, Navarasa and Jai Bhim) were all direct OTT releases. There’s also Sivakarthikeyan’s campus caper Don lined up for March, followed by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Vijay’s Beast likely in the coming months. Things are finally looking up for Kollywood in 2022.