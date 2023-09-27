‘Fingernails’ trailer: Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White star in a love triangle

September 27, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Apple TV+ has released the trailer of Fingernails, a love triangle directed by Christos Nikou. The film stars Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Allen White and Riz Ahmed. Fingernails is produced by Cate Blanchett.

Touted to be a sci-fi film, the story is about Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White), who adopt a mathematical, machine-determined procedure to determine if they are really in love. The plot further evolves when Duncan, played by Luke Wilson, heads up the Love Institute. Anna says she is interested in working in the Institute, and she is mentored by Amir, essayed by Ahmed.

As she spends time with Amir, Anna wonders if “it is possible to be in love with two people at the same time?”. After hitting the screens in New York and Los Angeles theatres on October 27, Fingernails will premiere on Apple TV+ and will be screened in additional theatres from November 3.

Coco Francini, Andrew Upton, Christos Nikou and Lucas Wiesendanger are the co producers of the movie. Marcell Rev has done the cinematography while Fingernails is written by Nikou, Sam Steiner and Stavros Raptis.

