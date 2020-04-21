Films by Charlie Chaplin, François Truffaut coming to Netflix

In big news for fans of classic movies by directors such as François Truffaut, Charlie Chaplin and David Lynch among others, streaming giant Netflix has struck a deal with distributor MK2 Films to bring a collection of around 50 films by the greats to its website.

However, the titles will only be available in France as for now, with the hope that it shall be expanded to other countries shortly. The 50 films will find release gradually over the course of 2020.

According to Variety, 12 of Truffaut’s films, such as Jules and Jim and The 400 Blows, will be available to watch on Netflix from April 24 onwards in France, with the country under lockdown until May 11. Some of the other classic movies of the French filmmaker-actor included will be Two English Girls, The Woman Next Door, Fahrenheit 451, Confidentally Yours, etc.

Apart from Truffaut, Chaplin and Lynch, the other directors, whose films will be arriving to the platform, are Jacques Demy, Xavier Dolan, Steve McQueen, Alain Resnais, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Emir Kusturica and Michael Haneke.

Some of these ‘heritage cinema’ titles will be still present on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, but this deal represents the first time that a wide collection of films from such legendary directors are rolled out together on an OTT website.