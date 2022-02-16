Films and acting have empowered me: Actor-director Manahar Kumar 

In an interview with The Hindu, the young performer opens up about his journey, acting process, future projects and more

In an interview with The Hindu, the young performer opens up about his journey, acting process, future projects and more

From performing street plays in Chandigarh to bagging three Student Emmys, Manahar Kumar has come a long way. The young actor-director’s filmography touches upon intricate and sensitive subjects that have won him multiple international awards. In 2018, his first short film as a director, a documentary titled Kya Dekh Raha Hai? that follow the lives of kids who sell alcohol bottles for survival, won him his first student Emmy. His thesis film for his college, the Savanah College of Art & Design, Stardust fetched him the Audience Award at Georgia Film Festival, and recently, he won another student Emmy (Talent Performance category) for his role in the film Distant.

What inspired you to enter this field?

As far as I can remember, films have always been my first best friend; making me laugh and giving me dreams to aspire to. In high school, while balancing math and science, acting became my elixir. Through experiences in college, in street plays, the stage and shorts, I devoted many hours to the craft. While in the U.S., I invested time in observation, reading and writing, creating scripts and acting in films.

You have successfully walked the path of an actor as well as a director; what are some of the challenges that you have faced in both these formats?

I believe challenges are just hidden opportunities to grow. In the case of an actor, auditioning regularly is humbling. The joy isn’t in the result; it’s in the process of creating characters, giving them a life. The fun of seeping in a character and evolving my gaze of the world is a rare profession and I’m grateful for it every moment.

As a director, every moment, overheard conversation, a sense of wonder creates numerous narratives.

How do you prepare for your roles?

For each character, my instincts dive in first; then the breaking down of the script, the joy of creation and the minute psyche of the character pours in.

For example, in Distant, one of the primary scenes, in the kitchen, came at the end of an arduous day of shooting in the rain. Shekeb (my co-actor) and I had rehearsed the scene a couple of times, but when the camera rolled, a different kind of intensity came up. The pent-up frustration, the loss, the unexpressed defeats, all came pouring out, as Richie.

You bagged the Best Actor (Student EMMY®) for your role in Distant, how did you get into the skin of the character?

I hugged the pain and grief of homesickness, trying to save a mother’s life in Distant. With my director Akhil Deva and producer Natasha Sequeira, Richie was keenly (and quietly) crafted in their divine light.

Because of nostalgia, there are memories attached to our childhood, to the place where we are from, hence, there’s a distance between where we are from, where we are currently and where we want to go. I think what I’m coming to is the fact that where we are at this moment, let’s just breathe here, let’s create here... not thinking about the finality. This is what Richie’s creation gifted me.

As an actor, what kind of roles are you generally inclined towards?

What draws me to acting is the desire to move and entertain audiences; an opportunity to shine a light of awareness, empathy, compassion, and, above all, justice, on the many social evils hidden in the shadows of the public.

As human beings, we seek patterns, be it in nature or habits, yet what is hard is to fathom the subtle yet courageous act of letting go. With childish curiosity, I want to delve deeper and restfully walk towards each character and story with relentless optimism.

What are your plans going forward?

There are numerous acting projects both in the can, as well as in the production stage. I’ve also received opportunities as a jury member to judge films at the Oregon Short Film Festival, Portland Comedy Film Festival, Oregon Documentary Film Festival and Houston Comedy Film Festival.

Films and acting have empowered me. I’m conscious of the present and am going where the wind is taking me, even if at times it’s nowhere. There’s a beautiful bliss in just being.