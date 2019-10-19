Filmmakers Robin Campillo and Lynne Ramsay on 50th IFFI international jury

Director of Beats Per Minute, which won the Cannes Grand Prix in 2017, Robin Campillo, and critically-acclaimed Scottish filmmaker-writer, Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here, 2017) will be part of the international competition jury at the forthcoming 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, John Bailey, will chair the high-profile jury, which also includes Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Indian director Ramesh Sippy.

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan’s Marathi film Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005 and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malayalam film Jallikattu are the two Indian movies among the 15 entries from 20 countries competing for the Golden Peacock Award. Sophie Deraspe’s Antigone and Mahnaz Mohammadi’s Son-Mother are two films by women filmmakers.

The other films competing are Pema Tseden’s Balloon (China), Ali Aydin’s Chronology (Turkey), Andreas Horvath’s Lillian (Austria), Wagner Moura’s Marighella (Brazil), Hans Petter Moland’s Out Stealing Horses (Norway, Sweden, Denmark), Blaise Harrison’s Particles (France, Switzerland), Gregor Bozic’s Stories from the Chestnut Woods (Slovenia), Yosep Anggi Noen’s The Science of Fictions (Indonesia, Malaysia, France), Erdenebileg Ganbold’s Steed (Mongolia), Kristóf Deák’s Captives (Hungary) and Ben Rekhi’s Watch List (Philippines).

The Golden Peacock award comes with a cash prize of ₹40 lakhs to be shared equally between the producer and the director. The 50th IFFI will take place in Goa between November 20 to 28.