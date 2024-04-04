ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmakers George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are the highest paid celebrities in 2024

April 04, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Forbes has released its latest compilation of the wealthiest celebrities in 2024, spotlighting iconic personalities primarily from film and television.

The Hindu Bureau

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg | Photo Credit: AP

The newest release of Forbes’ celebrity billionaire rankings for 2024 has been unveiled, showcasing a lineup of big names including Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z, Rihanna, and more. Together, these celebrities amass a staggering $31 billion in wealth, with Swift being the newest addition to the list at 14th position with a net worth of $1.1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

Topping the list is George Lucas, recognized globally for his creation of the iconic Star Wars franchise, with a reported net worth of $5.5 billion.

Following closely behind is Steven Spielberg, renowned for his directorial achievements in blockbuster films such as Jaws, E.T. and Schindler’s List, boasting a substantial net worth of $4.8 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg receives USC Shoah Foundation honor, raises alarm on growing antisemitism

Oprah Winfrey, the popular showrunner and philanthropist from The Oprah Winfrey Show, occupies the fourth spot on the list with a reported net worth of $2.8 billion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Zealand’s Peter Jackson, responsible for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, secures the seventh position on the list, with a reported net worth of $1.5 billion, largely attributed to the sale of assets from his visual effects company, Weta Digital.

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ films in the works at Warner Bros

Tyler Perry, the versatile creator and producer known for his contributions across various entertainment mediums including television, film, and theater, is the eighth wealthiest celebrity billionaire, with a reported net worth of $1.4 billion.

Dick Wolf, the creative mind behind popular crime dramas such as Law & Order and FBI, makes his debut on the billionaire’s list at number thirteen, with a reported net worth of $1.2 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US