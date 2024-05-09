It is a light-hearted film, an entertainer that centres on a wedding, insists film director Vipin Das while talking about his new movie, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, releasing on May 16.

Speaking on phone, Vipin says unlike his previous movies, this a comedy that brings together Prithviraj and Basil Joseph.

The filmmaker from Thiruvananthauram had won his credits as a director with Mudhugauv (2016). That was followed by Antakshari (2022) and Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey (JJJJH) (2022).

“This is a genre I have not done. Two of my three movies — Antakshari and JJJJH— dealt with intense subjects. Naturally, I don’t want to keep working on the same subject, it is exciting to work on different genres,” he says, adding: “It has all the elements of a fun film. There are songs, dance, action…We have had movies like that in the past, films with a festival feel. It is quite some time since we saw a film in that genre.”

Vipin reiterates that he would lose his enthusiasm if he were to direct movies in the same genre or treated every film in the same manner. “I would get bored!”

JJJJH turned out to be a blockbuster in 2022. Starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead, the black comedy on domestic abuse was narrated in an offbeat manner that caught the imagination of viewers.

Vipin asserts that his new work has none of the gender politics or societal concerns of JJJH, scripted by the director and Nashid Mohamed Famy.

“The offbeat narrative techniques that I used in JJJH have not been used in this film. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has been written by Deepu Pradeep. My job is to translate his story visually on screen. I believe I have been able to do justice to his script.”

Produced under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Mamitha Baiju, Rekha Jagadish, Aju Varghese and Yogi Babu.

“Prithviraj (Anand) and Basil (Vinu) play brothers-in-law who also happen to be good friends. Their chemistry and banter enhance the movie,” says Vipin.

Justifying the huge star cast, the filmmaker points out that since the theme is a typical Indian wedding, naturally, there are relatives, friends and neighbours who get together for the celebration. “Each character, irrespective of screen time, has a certain space in the film.”

During a wedding at Guruvayur, there is a mix-up with the bridegroom marrying someone else and not his fiancée, “leading to a set of hilarious incidents”.

The story of a bridegroom inadvertently marrying another man’s fiancée was the theme of the Jagadish-starrer Grihapravesham (1992). Vipin hastens to assert that Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has nothing in common with the older film but for that one similarity.

“Prithviraj excels in comedy and his Anand will certainly tickle the funny bone of viewers. It is the same with Basil with whom I worked in JJJH. Basil has an innate sense of comedy and so it was great to watch their interactions on the set.”

Shot in Kochi, Guruvayur and Dubai, many of the film’s scenes featuring the Guruvayur temple was shot in a set at Karattupallikkara in Perumbavoor.

Although the movie’s shooting began in May 2023, it was held up for a while on account of Prithviraj’s mishap on the set of Vilayat Buddha.

The warm reception to the trailer of the movie has enthused the crew and the song ‘K for Krishna’, composed by Vinayak Sasikumar and sung by Aju Varghese, also has made a mark.

“It is important to keep working with new narratives and in different genres to update myself as a director too. So far my filmography has lived up to my desire to never repeat myself,” Vipin says.

