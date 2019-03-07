Vidhu Vincent on her journey as a filmmaker and member of Women in Cinema Collective

Cinema is a medium of the masses and it has the ability to communicate with different sections of society in myriad ways. My entry into the world of filmmaking was accidental, and my life after the making of Manhole had unexpected turns and encounters.

The struggle to enter the film industry and the struggle to survive in the space are different. The first part of the struggle is a less compelling experience when compared to the latter. Though I completed Manhole in 2016, I have not been able to release the movie in theatres so far because of the lack of distributors. However, many film enthusiasts have watched it at film festivals. In the mean time, I moved on to my next project, leaving behind the struggle to release my debut film.

I had never thought of becoming a feature filmmaker. It was my response to the world I encountered every day that motivated me to become one. Critical appreciation received by the movie at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), various international film festival venues, the film festival circuit in Kerala and at the Kerala State Film awards slowly took me into the world of filmmaking. Soon my daily life started revolving around the world of films.

Travelling with my film across the world, several seminars, workshops and cultural festivals became a kind of routine for me. I eventually became part of the group of women who formed the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).

It was a necessity of the time to ensure a conducive workspace for women and to make our voices heard. We have realised that we are more powerful as a group to stand up against the social order that prevents women from being an equal participant in filmmaking instead of fighting isolated struggles. We don’t believe that politics and art are separate and strongly believe that such an understanding is quite crucial for our existence. Though our number is small, we are together in it.

Cinema as a cultural product has a very strong influence in shaping the perspective of the mass and creating consensus in the society about matters of everyday life. We plan to make our presence felt across the spectrum with our views.

There are a lot of opportunities available in the cinema industry; nonetheless, opportunities for women filmmakers are extremely limited.

The aesthetic terrain, work arrangements, organisational structure and social interaction in the terrain are shaped and formed by the male gaze, and existing nature of capital distribution doesn’t pose any threat to it as well. Equal opportunity, accommodation of different views and perspectives and stories told from different angles are necessary for the democratisation of the society, inter alia leading to the democratisation of the filmmaking sector as well.

WCC resolves to bring together all those individual women’s struggles together and make a united front to make a way forward for this generation and generations to follow. The ways ahead for each one of us are quite uncertain.

My own struggle is to become a conscious individual inseparable from the social relations we are living and respond to it on behalf of each and every individual in the society who don’t have a voice in it.

I am sure that WCC is also led by such a view. We are here for all who wish to make a better tomorrow for everybody.

(The writer is an author, researcher and State-award winning filmmaker for her film Manhole)