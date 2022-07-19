Filmmaker Mani Ratnam hospitalised; COVID-19 scare refuted

PTI July 19, 2022 14:19 IST

PTI July 19, 2022 14:19 IST

The Ponniyin Selvan-maker has tested negative for COVID-19 and is likely to be discharged today

Mani Ratnam. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Ponniyin Selvan-maker has tested negative for COVID-19 and is likely to be discharged today

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai earlier today reportedly over symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. Sources said the ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. While earlier reports stated that there was a possibility of a COVID-19 infection, sources added that the filmmaker has tested negative for COVID-19 and that he is likely to be discharged today. The director is currently working on the post-production of his historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which is slated for release on September 30. The magnum-opus stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Jayachitra, and Riyaz Khan will be seen in pivotal roles.



Our code of editorial values