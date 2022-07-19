Filmmaker Mani Ratnam hospitalised; COVID-19 scare refuted
The Ponniyin Selvan-maker has tested negative for COVID-19 and is likely to be discharged today
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai earlier today reportedly over symptoms of fever.
The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. Sources said the ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup.
While earlier reports stated that there was a possibility of a COVID-19 infection, sources added that the filmmaker has tested negative for COVID-19 and that he is likely to be discharged today.
The director is currently working on the post-production of his historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, which is slated for release on September 30. The magnum-opus stars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Jayachitra, and Riyaz Khan will be seen in pivotal roles.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.