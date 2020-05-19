‘He was never afraid of failing’: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Yash Chopra

19 May 2020 20:13 IST

He settled into love [stories] much later in his career, says Karan Johar in a discussion on Yash Chopra on the Hindu Weekend’s Instagram Live series #DirectorsOnDirectors

Karan Johar has been thinking a lot about Yash Chopra in these reflective lockdown times. The director has been revisiting the works of Chopra, someone he holds in great esteem, not just as a filmmaker but also a father figure, family and mentor. Johar discovered his movies first through their music, watched Kabhi Kabhie a hundred times, remembers being obsessed with Silsila and how he got the first offer to direct from Chopra.

The proud student of the Yash Chopra school spoke to The Hindu Weekend in the ongoing #LockdownWithWeekend series on Instagram, #Directors on Directors. Excerpts from a wide-ranging conversation about his “Uncle Y’s” sprawling work, peppered with anecdotes about the widely contrasting reactions to Chandni and Lamhe, his empowered women, “khoobsoorat discomfort”, wanting to go back to work and more:

On Kabhi Kabhie

I felt Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were my friends. They seemed like such an organic, accessible, wonderful unit. The first thing I wanted to do was go to Kashmir and see the snow.

On his Yash Chopra favourites

Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni and his initial works which were so dramatically different from the latter lot, Ittefaq and Dhool Ka Phool… I took the failure of Lamhe personally. I took friends to watch the film every day and I watched it in every possible theatre in Mumbai [in the first week of its release] thinking that I could fill up the hall. I don’t know why I was behaving like it was my film and I had directed it.

On planning the IForIndia concert held on May 3. It raised over ₹52 crore. I can’t tell you how thrilled Zoya and I were. We had strong support from people who helped us put it together… During those ten days it didn’t feel like I was in lockdown mode.

I was very happy getting in touch with all the actors, checking out their videos…the fact that we could raise all that money… I think people were most shocked with Madhuri when she sang… [Shah Rukh] worked on his conversational rap (composed by rapper Badshah). He was behaving like it was a feature film.

On Chopra’s film premières

Yash Chopra’s premières brought the entire film fraternity together. He was such a warm person and that reflected in the premières.

On his versatility

We think of Yash Chopra and we think of chiffon saris, Switzerland and beautiful clothes… But look at his work. There is Deewar, Trishul, the first ‘song-less’ film, Ittefaq. There are social films like Dhool Ka Phool and Dharamputra and Darr was a psychological thriller. His films possibly covered the entire gamut of cinema and there was a willingness to explore all genres. He settled into love later in his career. The première film of the lost-and-found formula is Waqt. The first commentary on religion and communalism in religion is Dharamputra.

He was not afraid of failing. He would be shattered if a film flopped, but he was never afraid. A lot of our contemporary filmmakers are too afraid of failures. We don’t want that red mark on our career report card… He would say that the best work came out of being uncomfortable. He saw My Name Is Khan, gave me a tight hug and said khoobsoorat discomfort thi tumhein… It is important to address Yash Chopra to the generation that may not know him.

On his women

Invariably his women were very strong and empowered. He gave his women careers. I don’t think it was something he planned. It was in his DNA.

On the paradigm of beauty in Chopra’s films

Eventually, beauty was the icing but the cake would lie in the script and the narrative. He understood structure.

On music in his films

His music had poetry. He reacted very strongly to the thought and had an intuition for lyrics.