Movies

Filmmaker Farha Khatun’s documentary ‘Holy Rights’ discusses the topic of triple talaq and woman quasis

Farha Khatun was only 10 when she first heard of triple talaq; it was a summer morning and one of her aunts had come home for a visit. “She was very disturbed and broke down in front of the family. She had got into a fight with her husband, and in a fit of rage, he said talaq twice. Before he could pronounce it the third time, she covered his mouth and thus their marriage was saved. That incident was very traumatising and the memory always stayed with me,” she recollects.

Farha Khatun

Farha Khatun   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Now 32, Farha has won the National Award this year for her Urdu language documentary Holy Rights, which discusses the issue of triple talaq. The award is in the non-feature category for the best film on social issues.“For me, Holy Rights is about woman’s rights and of them taking control of the spaces which was always under the gatekeeping of the males in the society. This recognition is encouraging and I am honoured,” says the Midnapur-based (West Bengal) filmmaker.

Holy Rights took her six years to make. It revolves around Safia Akhtar, a 58-year-old Muslim woman from Bhopal, who joins a program organised by Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan to be a quasi. “Safia is very articulate and also recites poetry. I felt that her poems would help lighten the serious mood of the documentary,” says Farha. The film also follows tales of women who raised their voices against triple talaq.

Filmmaker Farha Khatun’s documentary ‘Holy Rights’ discusses the topic of triple talaq and woman quasis

Holy Rights is Farha’s third documentary, and was first screened at the IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival, Delhi. It has also travelled to the 15th Jogja Netpac Asian Film Festival — Indonesia, 51st IFFI — Goa, Dharamshala International Film Festival 2020, 54th HOF International Film Festival, Germany, 26th Kolkata International Film Festival, and the 22nd Madurai Film Festival, etc.

“In these festivals, many women came to me and told me how their perception of Muslim women changed after watching the film. It is fulfilling to know that I was able to show the different layers of these women through my work.”

Farha’s first film was the documentary I am Bonnie, which also won the National Award for best film on social issues in 2018. “It is on the life of a transgender footballer from West Bengal. It was a very challenging project which required extensive research and travel.” Her second was The Jungle Man Loyya — on a man named Loyya who created a forest in his village.

Farha is now working on a documentary film on the water carriers of Kolkata. “I will also be doing a few public service advertisements. The work is in progress,” she concludes.

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles

Justin Timberlake to star in ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ series for Apple

‘Thunder Force’ movie review: Much ado over mutants

Abolition of Film Certification Appellate Tribunal leaves film industry puzzled, anxious

Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Netflix series ‘The 39 Steps’

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, ‘Top Gun 2’ releases delayed by Paramount

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

‘Nizhal’ movie review: Starts with a bang, ends with a whimper

Appu N Bhattathiri on making the cut as director with ‘Nizhal’

Film federation lays new guidelines for shooting amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ defers theatrical release

‘Karnan’ movie review: Dhanush and Lal make a fantastic pair in a film that resists, rises and revolts

‘Vakeel Saab’ movie review: Pawan Kalyan amplifies ‘no means no’ in a masala-laced adaptation

Tom Holland to lead first season of Apple’s new series ‘The Crowded Room’

New on Netflix this week: ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, ‘My Love: Six Stories of True Love’ and more

‘The Big Bull’ movie review: Perfunctory storytelling, lacking an original vision

‘Chathur Mukham’ movie review: Manju Warrier’s ‘techno-horror’ has a few surprises up its sleeve

‘Spider-Man’, ‘Jumanji’, other franchise films to hit Netflix after theaters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new ‘Asterix and Obelix’ film

‘Nayattu’ movie review: A convincing portrayal of the mercilessness of a faceless system
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 5:24:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/filmmaker-farha-khatuns-documentary-film-holy-rights-discusses-the-topic-of-triple-talaq-and-woman-quasis/article34289636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY