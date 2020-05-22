Movies

Filmmaker Aruna Raje Patil to hold session for seniors

The programme is part of The Pathbreakers series by Silver Talkies

Silver Talkies, the social engagement platform for those aged 55 and above, has launched The Pathbreakers, a virtual interaction with senior women and men who have paved the way for change in their field.

The series will be launched by Aruna Raje Patil, director and one of the earliest women technicians in the Indian film industry, on May 22 from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

A National Award winner for her films such as Mallika Sarabhai, A New Paradigm, and Behind the Glass Wall, the 74-year-old will talk about growing older and bolder, making a mark in a male-dominated industry, making movies with industry stalwarts and going contemporary with a film on Netflix, Firebrand.

Register at https://forms.gle/LZN5zhJQBbFrFATC8. If you can’t access the registration form, leave a message on 6362890768 or email connect@silvertalkies.com.

