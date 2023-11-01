Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren announces exit from films, deletes post later

November 01, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

In a shocking Instagram post on Monday morning, filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, known for helming films like Premam and Neram, announced that he’s halting his feature film-making career.

The director, in the post, stated that he discovered that he has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and hence, “don’t want to be a burden to anyone else”. He also wrote that while he will continue to create songs, videos, short films and OTT content, he doesn’t have a choice but to quit filmmaking.

Captioning the Instagram post, Alphonse said, “I’m sorry to everyone for not being healthy. I don’t know what the reason is. I had this issue from childhood, this is what I think after understanding about Autism. That’s why the delay in films I guess. But I wouldn’t stop entertaining you all..”

Just a few minutes later, he took down the post. The status of his upcoming film, Gift, is currently unclear. The filmmaker announced in July that his new film will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja and will star Sandy, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Sampath Raj, Raahul, Charlie and Raichal Rabecca.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.