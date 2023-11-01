HamberMenu
Filmmaker Alphonse Puthren announces exit from films, deletes post later

The director, in the post, stated that he discovered that he has Autism Spectrum Disorder

November 01, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alphonse Puthren with Ilaiyaraaja

Alphonse Puthren with Ilaiyaraaja | Photo Credit: @puthrenalphonse/Instagram

In a shocking Instagram post on Monday morning, filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, known for helming films like Premam and Neram, announced that he’s halting his feature film-making career.

The director, in the post, stated that he discovered that he has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and hence, “don’t want to be a burden to anyone else”. He also wrote that while he will continue to create songs, videos, short films and OTT content, he doesn’t have a choice but to quit filmmaking.

Alphonse Puthren’s now deleted Instagram post

Alphonse Puthren’s now deleted Instagram post | Photo Credit: @puthrenalphonse/Instagram

Captioning the Instagram post, Alphonse said, “I’m sorry to everyone for not being healthy. I don’t know what the reason is. I had this issue from childhood, this is what I think after understanding about Autism. That’s why the delay in films I guess. But I wouldn’t stop entertaining you all..”

Just a few minutes later, he took down the post. The status of his upcoming film, Gift, is currently unclear. The filmmaker announced in July that his new film will feature music by Ilaiyaraaja and will star Sandy, Kovai Sarala, Sahana Sarvesh, Magalakshmi Sudarshan, Sampath Raj, Raahul, Charlie and Raichal Rabecca.

