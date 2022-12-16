  1. EPaper
Filmmaker-actor couple Atlee and Priya Mohan expecting first child

The couple announced the news on social media accounts by posting pictures from a maternity photoshoot

December 16, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

PTI
Atlee, Priya Mohan, and their dog Becky

Atlee, Priya Mohan, and their dog Becky | Photo Credit: @priyaatlee/Instagram

Filmmaker Atlee and his actor-wife Priya Mohan on Friday announced that they are expecting their first child.

Priya, who is also a film producer, shared the news on her social media accounts.

Atlee, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

His next venture Jawan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is billed as a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

It is produced by Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment and will release worldwide across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on June 2, 2023.

