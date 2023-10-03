ADVERTISEMENT

Filming of GV Prakash’s ‘Rebel’ wrapped up

October 03, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Helmed by debutant director Nikesh RS, the film is bankrolled by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavelraja

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the sets of GV Prakash’s ‘Rebel’ | Photo Credit: @gvprakash/Twitter

The makers of GV Prakash’s upcoming film Rebel have confirmed that the filming of the new project has been wrapped up. GV Prakash took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news where he called the film “a game changer in Tamil cinema”.

Helmed by debutant director Nikesh RS, the film is bankrolled by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavelraja. The film’s cast list is yet to be revealed

Said to be based on true events, the film’s cinematography is by Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan while editing is by Leo John Paul. GV Prakash has scored the music fo the film. 

