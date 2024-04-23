GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Film trailers are not promises, only meant to create a buzz: Supreme Court

Bench says a producer cannot be held liable for unfair trade practice if the contents of the promo do not feature in the actual movie

April 23, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 01:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Monday held in a judgment that a film trailer is not a promise or an agreement enforceable by law. A producer cannot be held liable for unfair trade practice if the contents of the promo do not feature in the actual movie.

Supreme Court sets aside order directing Yash Raj Films to pay compensation for excluding song from 'Fan' movie

“A song, dialogue, or a short visual in a promotional trailer may be seen in the context of the multifarious uses of advertisements. These could be used to popularise or to create a buzz about the release of the film, rather than to purely represent information about the contents of the film,” a Bench headed by Justice P.S. Narasimha observed.

The judgment set aside an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in 2017, directing Yash Raj Films to pay ₹10,000 as compensation besides litigation costs to a schoolteacher, Afreen Fatima Zaidi, aggrieved by the exclusion of a song in Bollywood movie Fan.

Fan: SRK returns to form

Allowing the appeal filed by the film production firm, a Bench of Justices Narasimha and Aravind Kumar said there was no “deficiency” in service and the complainant wrongly assumed that a promotional trailer is an offer or a promise.

The top court’s verdict came while hearing an appeal filed by Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd challenging an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) which upheld the State Commission’s 2017 direction to pay a compensation of ₹10,000 to Afreen Fatima Zaidi and a litigation cost of ₹5,000.

ALSO READ:Netflix, YRF collaborate for a partnership, banners launch Junaid Khan’s debut film

“A promotional trailer is unilateral. It is only meant to encourage a viewer to purchase the ticket to the movie, which is an independent transaction and contract from the promotional trailer. A promotional trailer by itself is not an offer and neither intends to nor can create a contractual relationship,” Justice Narasimha wrote.

Related Topics

cinema industry / court administration / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.