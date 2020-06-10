Film on first transgender student of Panjab University releases on June 13

10 June 2020 17:16 IST

Rolling Frames Entertainment’s ‘Admitted’ traces the journey of Dhananjay Chauhan

Transpeople in the Indian subcontinent have occupied an odd place in our culture and conscience. They have lived in closed societies, banding together to brace against widespread discrimination, social stigmatisation, abuse and contempt from the wider community. Between the broad spectrum of deification and damnation, and the legalisation of the third gender category by the Supreme Court in 2014, are some stories of transgender pioneers who have turned towards the opportunities of education to better both themselves and the community.

One such is the story of Panjab University’s first transgender student, 50-year-old Dhananjay Chauhan, a doctoral scholar at the university located in Chandigarh. Mx Dhananjay, as she prefers to be addressed, completed her Masters in Human Rights from the University, ushering along with the administration a refreshing change in how transpeople are treated at the education hub. One of the early signs of enabling has been the construction of the first public washroom for transgenders in a public university. Dhananjay is also the president of the Saksham Trust that works with sexual minorities, a leading light of Chandigarh’s Pride movement, and was invited to dinner with Justin Trudeau when the Canadian Prime Minister visited India two years ago.

But it hasn’t all been a life in the spotlight. Dhananjay also traversed the long lonely road to acceptance, often peppered with unspeakable violence that is often the leitmotif of LBTQI+ people globally.

All this now comes together in Admitted, a docu-drama directed by Chandigarh-based Ojaswwee Sharma, and produced by Pinaka Mediaworks. “The film was announced in August 2018, and, after its showcase at well-known festivals, was all set to be released worldwide this March on International Transgender Day of Visibility. But with the COVID-19 lockdown, we decided to move it to Pride Month,” says Sharma in a phone interview. It will now release on Rolling Frames’ YouTube channel on June 13.

Director Ojaswwee Sharma (left) and Dhananjay Chauhan

The 31-year-old filmmaker is also an alumnus of Panjab University, where he pursued Mass Communication after degrees in Engineering and Business Management elsewhere.

“Admitted has been shot in and around the campus. We work on a lot of social issues such as witness protection and women’s health-related projects and chanced upon Mx Dhananjay’s story. She was by then a well-known name. I wanted to explore this famous example of transgender education in a mainstream public university in North India, and the development of transgender rights, education and acceptance to the mainstream, post the NALSA Judgement of 2014,” says Sharma.

The nearly-two-hour film is a docudrama, narrated by Dhananjay Chauhan. “I approached her through some mutual friends at the University. Since this was a sensitive subject, she agreed to play herself. We concurred that instead of having a man dressing up as a woman to play the lead, why not have a transperson play herself. The move helped many others get on board and push it forward on the right film platforms,” says Sharma.

Admitted, supported by the Canadian High Commission in India, has earned plaudits at national and international festivalssuch as NFDC Film Bazaar, Goa, Jagran Film Festival, Mumbai, Bioscope Global Film Festival, Amritsar, Tarang - Delhi International Queer Theatre & Film Festival and Impact Doc Awards, California.

“Inclusivity is our focus,” says Sharma, who is now wrapping up a film on the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre through the eyes of the descendants of the families who suffered. “We hope the free screening will draw more people to the film, especially sexual minorities who may find a way to be educated and liberated.”

The film will be available to watch free on Rolling Frames Entertainment and Veblr on June 13. For details, look up www.rollingframes entertainment.com