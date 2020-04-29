Film editor Bharath MC releases his short film

Film editor Bharath MC’s short film Mouna was released on YouTube on April 26. The nine-minute film, features Pavithra Lokesh, Veer and Roopa Rayappa. Mouna is based on a real event. “We have taken some creative license,” says Bharath. “We all recall the horrific assault a young girl in Kammanahalli. In reality the man escaped and the girl left town. In the film, we follow the boy to his home and what happens after that forms the crux of the film. As a filmmaker, I have taken a definitive stand—I support the victim. I wanted to explore the assaulter’s mind.”

Mouna was made in March 2019 and did the film festival rounds. It won the First Runner Up at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2019, and was also an Official Selection for the Smita Patil International Film Festival 2019 and the Signs Film Festival, Kerala 2019.

The film is produced by Rahil Mehdi, Tessarakt Productions. Bharath has worked as editor for Kannada films such as Gultoo, 96 and Sathyakathaprasanga (a part of Katha Sangama). He has also worked as an additional editor for Arishadvarga, which is yet to release and a web series titled The Other Love story. Currently he is busy editing Humble Politician Nograj Season 1 for a digital platform.

Mouna is not his first attempt at direction. Bharat has earlier directed many corporate films and a short film titled Fading Red (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeM92c_PzQs), which he wrote and directed as well. He runs a production house, Crosscutfilms. His works can be seen on www.crosscutfilms.in

The editor-director says that he enjoys editing, directing and writing scripts. “Though I have had more opportunities to edit films.” Bharath has made 350 short films, most of which he says were corporate films. He now makes his acting debut in the yet-to-release Kannada film Arishadvarga. “I play a small role in the film besides editing and making the teaser.” Now the 35-year-old is waiting for the lockdown to end to direct a full length feature film.