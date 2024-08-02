GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Film Academy re-elects Janet Yang as president

Janet Yang has been re-elected as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the third term

Published - August 02, 2024 12:22 pm IST

ANI
Janet Yang.

Janet Yang. | Photo Credit: janetyangofficial/Instagram

Film producer Janet Yang has been re-elected as the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for a third time, reported Variety.

Apart from her, several other people have been elected for board officer positions, including Lesley Barber, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee), DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee), Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee), Lynette Howell Taylor, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee) and Howard A Rodman, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee).

Oscars announces new award for casting directors

"I am thrilled to have Janet return as Academy President for a third term to continue our great work of the past two years," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer. "I also am so pleased to welcome this year's incredible slate of dedicated board officers. I look forward to collaborating with our officers and governors to advance the Academy's mission, serve our global membership, celebrate the work of our international filmmaking community, continue to ensure the financial health of the Academy, and broaden our reach and impact within the industry," added Kramer.

It's Yang's sixth year as a Governor-at-Large, while Franklin, Howell Taylor, and Rodman were re-elected. Gigliotti has already served as an officer, although Barber is new to the position. Yang has been a member of the Producer's Branch since 2002, and her credits include South Central, The Joy Luck Club, The People vs. Larry Flynt, Zero Effect, Saviour, The Weight of Water, High Crimes, and Over the Moon, which was nominated for an Oscar.

ALSO READ:Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman among 487 new Academy members

She also received an Emmy for her role in the HBO program Indictment: The McMartin Trial, reported Variety. According to Variety, board members are limited to a lifetime maximum of 12 years, including up to two three-year terms, consecutive or non-consecutive, followed up by a two-year hiatus, after which they can return for two additional three-year terms. Officers have a maximum of four consecutive terms in any one office, with each term lasting one year.

