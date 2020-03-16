Fighting the coronavirus, Arnold Schwarzenegger style

Arnold Schwarzenegger first posted a hand-washing tutorial a few dats and requestes his fans to listen to the experts a few days ago, and now he’s back with another home video, where he’s seen relaxing in isolation with his pets: a dog and two monkeys.

In the first video with his dog Cherry, Arnold says, “Wash your hands. I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry, but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19.”

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

In the next clip with his two pet donkeys, the 72-year-old says, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. The important thing is that you stay at home...especially for someone who’s 72 years old, after you're 65, you’re not allowed out of the house in California anymore. So we stay home and we eat here.”

Arnold was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, and has a rolein the upcoming martial arts film Kung Fury 2.