Movies

Fighting the coronavirus, Arnold Schwarzenegger style

Arnold Schwarzenegger at home with his two pet donkeys

Arnold Schwarzenegger at home with his two pet donkeys  

The ‘Terminator’ star posts a video of himself with his dog and two donkeys, and advises people to stay at home

Arnold Schwarzenegger first posted a hand-washing tutorial a few dats and requestes his fans to listen to the experts a few days ago, and now he’s back with another home video, where he’s seen relaxing in isolation with his pets: a dog and two monkeys.

In the first video with his dog Cherry, Arnold says, “Wash your hands. I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry, but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19.”

 

In the next clip with his two pet donkeys, the 72-year-old says, “Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. The important thing is that you stay at home...especially for someone who’s 72 years old, after you're 65, you’re not allowed out of the house in California anymore. So we stay home and we eat here.”

Arnold was last seen in Terminator: Dark Fate, and has a rolein the upcoming martial arts film Kung Fury 2.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 3:29:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/fighting-the-coronavirus-arnold-schwarzenegger-style/article31081750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY