‘Fighter’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone conquer the skies

January 15, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Also featuring Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi, the patriotic aerial action film is set to release in theatres on January 25

The Hindu Bureau

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in ‘Fighter’

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor conquer the skies in the trailer for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The patriotic aerial action film is set to release in theatres on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

Fighter revolves around the brave exploits and interpersonal relationships of the Indian Air Force (AIF). Shamsher (Hrithik)—call sign ‘Patty’—is a charismatic Squadron Leader in the air force. “Arrogant,” Minni (Padukone), another skilled aviator, calls him. “Confident,” he corrects her. Both flyers are drafted in for a quick response team overseen by Group Captain Rocky (Anil Kapoor). After terrorists bomb a military convoy in Pulwama—mirroring a real attack from 2019—Patty and his team of lethal fighters are sent into POK for a retaliatory airstrike. 

Fighter also features Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh and others. The film is produced by Anand’s Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios. It is the first of a planned franchise.

Vishal-Shekhar has composed the music of Fighter.

Roshan and Anand have previously collaborated on Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). This is Roshan’s first film with Padukone.

