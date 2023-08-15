ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fighter’: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor unveil motion poster

August 15, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Sidharth Anand’s aerial action film centred on the Indian Air Force is scheduled to release next year on January 25

ANI

Hrithik Roshan in a promo for ‘Fighter’

On occasion of Independence Day, the makers of Fighter unveiled a motion poster featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots.

The clip opens with a runway shot and then Hrithik comes into view. The actor looks dapper in his pilot G-suit. Next, we are introduced to Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. They are also dressed in pilot uniforms. All three of them are seen holding helmets and wearing sunglasses.

Sharing the look, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Fighter is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Siddharth Anand, known for War and Pathaan, announced the film in 2021.

