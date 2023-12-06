HamberMenu
‘Fighter’: First-looks of Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor from Hrithik Roshan-starrer out

Deepika plays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore — call sign ‘Minni’ — and Anil plays Commanding Officer Rakesh Jai Singh — call sign ‘Rocky’ — in the upcoming aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand

December 06, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-looks of Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor from ‘Fighter’

First-looks of Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor from ‘Fighter’ | Photo Credit: @iHrithik/X

A day after releasing the character poster of Hrithik Roshan as Indian Air Force Squadron Pilot Shamsher Pathania, the makers of Fighter have unveiled the first-look posters of the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika’s poster introduces her as Minal Rathore. A Squadron Pilot at the Air Dragons unit, Minal (call sign ‘Minni’) is the Squadron Leader.

Anil Kapoor is Rakesh Jai Singh a.k.a ‘Rocky’. Rocky, the Commanding Officer of the Air Dragons unit, is also the Group Captain.

Fighter, an aerial action film, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Deepika will be seen next in Prabhas, Kamal Haasan’s Kalki 2898 AD and in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again. She also has the remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Roshan was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha, a Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. Roshan and Anand had collaborated on films like War (2019) and Bang Bang! (2014). He will soon be seen in War 2, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

