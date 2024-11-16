Tamil star Nayanthara has accused actor-producer Dhanush of ‘festering vengeance’ against her forthcoming Netflix documentary, after the latter sent a legal notice for the use of certain unauthorised clips in the film.

The Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, set to stream from November 18, offers a peek into Nayanthara’s professional and personal journey, including her marriage to film director Vignesh Shivan. The documentary features accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu Nagarjuna Akkineni and others, and is peppered with visuals and highlights from her iconic films.

In a strongly-worded open letter posted on social media, Nayanthara blasted Dhanush for refusing permission for the use of songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2010 romantic comedy starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. The film was directed by Shivan.

She asked Dhanush if his decision was informed by a “personal grudge” and not just business and monetary compulsions.

According to Nayanthara, after the documentary’s trailer premiered, Dhanush sent a legal notice to claiming ₹ 10 crore for the use of 3-second clips shot on personal devices from the sets of the 10-year-old film. She described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, a former friend, questioning his morality and public persona.

“Does a Producer become an Emperor controlling the lives, freedom and liberty of all the persons in the set? Any deviation from the Emperor’s dictum attracts legal ramifications?,” Nayanthara wrote in the 3-page public statement.

She said that while she will respond to Dhanush’s notice through legal means, she wanted to highlight the “moral side” to their conflict, “which has to be defended in the court of God.”

She further stated that Dhanush’s “ego was supremely hurt” after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan became a hit. She claimed that his displeasure over the film’s success was widely apparent.

“It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world,” Nayanthara wrote. “I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016).”

