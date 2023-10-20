‘Ferrari’ trailer: Adam Driver’s Enzo Ferrari is pushed to his limits in Michael Mann’s biopic

October 20, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The trailer of Ferrari, a biographical drama on the life of race car supremo Enzo Ferrari, and Michael Mann returns to the director’s seat after eight years, was released by the makers on Thursday.

“Two objects cannot occupy the same space at the same moment in time,” says Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), at the beginning of the trailer. Enzo is soon told that he must win the Mille Miglia in order to save his business from bankruptcy but that his new cars keep crashing is a growing concern. And he has to do all of this while still mourning the demise of his son, Dino. The trailer weaves the 1957 race with the tumultuous personal life of Enzo — featuring his distressed and grieving wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) and his long-time mistress Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley) also feature in the trailer.

Ferrari is adapted from Brock Yates’s 1991 biography, Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. Mann has said he wanted to direct the film since the time he was a 24-year-old film school student.

“It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia,” reads the plot description of the film.

The film’s cast also includes Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey among others

Ferrari had its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31 and got a six-minute-standing ovation. The film will get a wide theatrical release in the US on December 25.

