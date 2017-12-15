Ferdinand: A jolly fable about a gentle giant bull

Ferdinand is this big, ginormous bull with a pair wicked horns and the sweetest eyes ever. He lives in Casa del Toro, a farm supplying bulls to the arena. While all the other bulls and calves are primed to fight, Ferdinand loves flowers.

After a terrible catastrophe, he runs away and is adopted by a little girl, Nina, and her father who are flower famers. Ferdinand is very happy till he is captured and sent back to Casa del Toro where the famous matador, El Primero, wants to fight the mightiest bull for his last final bow in the arena.

Ferdinand Director: Carlos Saldanha

Voice Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Anthony Anderson, Bobby Cannavale, Peyton Manning, Gina Rodriguez, Miguel

Storyline: Ferdinand would rather smell flowers than fight

The voice work is excellent and the varying accents from Scottish to American all work. John Cena makes for a lovable Ferdinand. There are laughs to be had with the hedgehogs Una, Dos and Cuatro (“we dont talk about Tres”), Lupe, the calming goat, Angus, the bull from Scotland and a trio of prancing ponies Hans, Klaus and Greta.

The chase through the streets of Madrid ending on the railway tracks is imaginatively visualised and Ferdinand’s encounter in china shop is priceless.

The second animation movie with Spanish overtones after the magnificent Coco, Ferdinand has adventure, song, thrills, spills, silly laughs and a message of following your dreams and being yourself, apart from the deeper one of being cruelty-free. That it is delivered in a smart, colourful package with bright, busy animation is an added bonus.