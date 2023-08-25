ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling honoured and humbled: Allu Arjun post National Award win

August 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movie's twin wins.

PTI

Actor Allu Arjun. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday said he is humbled by the wishes coming his way for winning the National Film Award for best actor.

Arjun, often hailed as the Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, won the National Award for his 2021 blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise".

The Sukumar-directorial also won the award for best music direction (songs) for Devi Sri Prasad.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movie's twin wins.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable.”

ALSO READ
‘RRR’ bags six national awards, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ takes five

"I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," Arjun wrote in the caption.

"Pushpa: The Rise" featured Arjun in the title role. The action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Released in December 2021 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the film had amassed over ₹300 crore in worldwide collection.

The actor is set to return with the film's follow-up, titled "Pushpa: The Rule". Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

award and prize

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US