Feeling honoured and humbled: Allu Arjun post National Award win

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movie's twin wins.

August 25, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Actor Allu Arjun. File

Actor Allu Arjun. File | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Friday said he is humbled by the wishes coming his way for winning the National Film Award for best actor.

Arjun, often hailed as the Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, won the National Award for his 2021 blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise".

The Sukumar-directorial also won the award for best music direction (songs) for Devi Sri Prasad.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with his team celebrating the movie's twin wins.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable.”

‘RRR’ bags six national awards, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ takes five

"I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," Arjun wrote in the caption.

"Pushpa: The Rise" featured Arjun in the title role. The action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Released in December 2021 in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the film had amassed over ₹300 crore in worldwide collection.

The actor is set to return with the film's follow-up, titled "Pushpa: The Rule". Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

