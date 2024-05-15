GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’ trailer: An emotional farewell of tennis legend Roger Federer

The documentary will offer an exclusive window into Federer’s inner sanctum, capturing candid and vulnerable moments during his final 12 days on the court

Published - May 15, 2024 03:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’

Amazon Prime Video has dropped a new sneak peek into Federer: Twelve Final Days, a documentary chronicling the poignant farewell of the titular tennis legend, set to hit screens on June 20.

In the trailer, viewers catch glimpses of Federer’s profound moments during the 2022 Hopman Cup doubles match, alongside snippets of his meticulous preparation leading up to the historic 2022 Laver Cup retirement announcement at London’s O2 arena.

Widely hailed as the epitome of elegance on the court, Federer’s superb career boasts a staggering 20 Grand Slam victories, including eight Wimbledon Championships, five US Open titles, six Australian Open triumphs, and a memorable French Open conquest.

The documentary offers an exclusive window into Federer’s inner sanctum, capturing candid and vulnerable moments during his final 12 days on the court. Originally conceived as a private chronicle, the film evolved into a profound exploration of the Swiss maestro’s farewell to a sport and a global fanbase that shaped his journey for over two decades.

Directed by Asif Kapadia, known for his work on acclaimed documentaries like Senna and Amy, along with Joe Sabia, Federer: Twelve Final Days premieres exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on June 20.

