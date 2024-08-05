ADVERTISEMENT

Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ Indian release date announced

Updated - August 05, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 05:45 pm IST

‘Alien: Romulus’ stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu

The Hindu Bureau

‘Alien: Romulus’ poster | Photo Credit: @AlienAnthology/X

We had previously reported that Alien: Romulus, a reboot of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi-horror cult classic, is all set for release. The film, produced by Scott and directed by Fede Alvarez, is set to hit theatres on August 15 worldwide but in India, the film will be released a week later on August 23.

The makers released a new teaser to announce the Indian release date.

Positioned between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), a statement from the makers of Alien: Romulus said, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu in pivotal roles. Alvarez has co-written the film with Rodo Sayagues which is based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott and Walter Hill with Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor and Tom Moran serving as executive producers.

20th Century Studios India releases Alien: Romulus on August 23, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

