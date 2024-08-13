GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fede Álvarez unveils behind-the-scenes magic of the animatronic Xenomorph in ‘Alien: Romulus’

In a video, the footage features the impressive practical effects work done to bring the terrifying titular alien to life for the upcoming segment in the franchise

Published - August 13, 2024 02:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The practical VFX behind the xenomorph in ‘Alien: Romulus’

The practical VFX behind the xenomorph in ‘Alien: Romulus’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ @beforesmag

Director Fede Álvarez has offered a detailed glimpse into the creation of the animatronic Xenomorph for his upcoming film Alien: Romulus. In a recent video shared on X, Álvarez showcases the process behind bringing the iconic alien creature to life using animatronic technology.

‘Alien: Romulus’ Hall H panel witnesses 6,500 facehugger masks as director Fede Alvarez updates SDCC

The footage highlights the impressive work by LegacyEffects, featuring the Xenomorph’s electronic exoskeleton, which allows for detailed movements such as opening its mouth, maneuvering its arms, and even performing dramatic leaps with the aid of a harness.

Álvarez previously discussed his decision to use practical effects in Alien: Romulus during an interview, drawing on the success of his 2013 film Evil Dead. “With Evil Dead, the practical effects were scarier,” Álvarez noted. He explained that the film’s practical approach was a response to the prevalent use of CGI, which he felt lacked the visceral impact of traditional effects.

In addition to the Xenomorph, Alien: Romulus features a space station named the Renaissance, divided into two distinct areas: Romulus and Remus. These locations draw inspiration from the sci-fi aesthetics of Aliens and Alien. Álvarez described how the film transitions between these atmospheres, stating, “There’s a moment where the characters move from areas reminiscent of the Nostromo to hallways that evoke Hadley’s Hope from Aliens.”

FX’s ‘Alien’ series officially titled ‘Alien: Earth’

Set between the first two Alien films, Romulus follows Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and her android companion Andy as they attempt to escape their mining colony. Their journey leads them to the Renaissance, where they encounter Facehuggers that ultimately produce a full-grown Xenomorph. The Facehuggers have been a prominent feature in the film’s marketing, including an ad featuring Facehuggers among New Yorkers and a dramatic Chestburster scene.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled for release in Indian theaters on August 23.

