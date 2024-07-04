Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years opposite Vaani Kapoor: reports

Pakistani star Fawad Khan is expected to return to Indian cinema with a rom-com, which also stars Vaani Kapoor. Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project, which will be shot entirely in the UK

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity amongst South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps and everyone is tight-lipped about it. The producers will announce this project just before it starts its filming schedule in the UK," a trade source was quoted as saying.

The rom-com will tell the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other and ultimately falling in love. The yet-to-be-titled film is Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.This update has left Fawad Khan's in India extremely excited. Fawad last starred in a Hindi-language film eight years ago. He has acted in Indian films such as 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Kapoor and Sons' and 'Khoobsurat'.

In 2016, Fawad and others were at the centre of a controversy after the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films following the Uri attacks. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party had threatened to block the release of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and issued an ultimatum to Pakistani artists to leave India. The film was eventually cleared for release by the CBFC.

In October, 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to ban Pakistani actors, performers and technicians from working in India.

