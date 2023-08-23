HamberMenu
Fawad Khan leads a galaxy of stars in Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original

Called ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, the series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu novel by the same name

August 23, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original will be headlined by a bunch of stars across Pakistan, South Asia and beyond. Titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu novel by the same name.

The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard Law Student who experiences a life-altering incident. It makes him keep others at a distance. The second important character is Liza, a gifted artiste with a troubled past. What happens when they meet in Italy forms the plot.

Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo has Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in lead roles, the duo that starred in TheLegend of Maula Jatt, the film with the title of the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. Ahad Raza Mir, who was seen in Netflix’s series Resident Evil and made an impression in Season 2 of the BBC’s World on Fire, is also part of the series. Sanam Saeed, who was one of the lead actors in the Zindagiseries Barzakh is part of the cast.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed are the other members of the cast. Momina Duraid is the showrunner while Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ-LIC is bankrolling the series.

