‘Fauda’ actors Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous join Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ‘Akelli’

August 03, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, best known for featuring in the series Fauda, are set to appear in their first Hindi-language movie Akelli, fronted by Nushrratt Bharuccha. Set in Iraq, the upcoming drama thriller showcases how a person realises her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land, according to a press release.

Halevi, who played the pivotal role of Naor in Fauda, said he is thrilled to be a part of an Indian film. "It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema! I'm super excited and amazed with the script when I first heard it! It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in Akelli and I'm sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie," the actor said in a statement.

Boutrous said Akelli is an appropriate project for him to make his debut in Indian cinema. "I think Akelli is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome," Boutrous said.

Akelli is directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as Queen and Commando 3. Meshram said it was a great experience working with the two international actors. "Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya, who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our Akelli team," the director said.

Akelli is produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah. It is set to release on August 18.

