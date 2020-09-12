‘Father of the Bride’ reunion on the cards

The 1991 movie, directed by Charles Shyer, featured Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina

Veteran actor Steve Martin’s George Banks will be back on the screens once again as Father of the Bride co-writer Nancy Meyers has teased that the fans will get to see a reunion soon.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Meyers hinted at the cast reunion with a photo of the movie’s poster featuring Martin and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

“If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” Meyers, 70, wrote in the caption.

Williams-Paisley played George and Nina’s daughter Annie, who gives her parents the biggest shock of their lives as she announces her engagement after returning from her university in abroad.

The movie focused on the overprotective father (George) and his equations with his wife, daughter and future son-in-law, as he plans the best wedding for his little girl.

“Father of the Bride”, a remake of the 1950 Vincente Minnelli film of the same name, was followed up by a 1995 sequel.