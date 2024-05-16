ADVERTISEMENT

‘Father Mother Sister Brother’: Adam Driver, Tom Waits and more join Jim Jarmusch’s next

Published - May 16, 2024 03:27 pm IST

The film, also starring Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps, wrapped production recently in Paris

The Hindu Bureau

Adam Driver | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Father Mother Sister Brother, Jim Jarmusch’s much-anticipated next, has added actors Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat to its cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will join the previously reported Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps in the film which, as per Variety, wrapped production in Paris recently following shoots in Dublin, Ireland and in the Northeastern U.S.

‘Wicked’ trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s defy gravity and bring Broadway to the big screen

Variety’s report described the film as a triptych with three stories — ‘Father,’ ‘Mother,’ and ‘Sister Brother’ — revolving around relationship between adult siblings, their parents, and each other. “Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy, and character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental,” reads the official logline.

The film has cinematography by Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux and editing by Affonso Gonçalves.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Father Mother Sister Brother is produced by Charles Gillibert, Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Attila Yücer. Saint Laurent Prods, MUBI, Apartment, Badjetlag, and CG Cinema are named as the production banners behind the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US