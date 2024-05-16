‘Father Mother Sister Brother’: Adam Driver, Tom Waits and more join Jim Jarmusch’s next

Father Mother Sister Brother, Jim Jarmusch’s much-anticipated next, has added actors Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat to its cast.

They will join the previously reported Cate Blanchett and Vicky Krieps in the film which, as per Variety, wrapped production in Paris recently following shoots in Dublin, Ireland and in the Northeastern U.S.

Variety’s report described the film as a triptych with three stories — ‘Father,’ ‘Mother,’ and ‘Sister Brother’ — revolving around relationship between adult siblings, their parents, and each other. “Father Mother Sister Brother is a comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy, and character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental,” reads the official logline.

The film has cinematography by Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux and editing by Affonso Gonçalves.

Father Mother Sister Brother is produced by Charles Gillibert, Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Attila Yücer. Saint Laurent Prods, MUBI, Apartment, Badjetlag, and CG Cinema are named as the production banners behind the film.

