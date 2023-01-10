ADVERTISEMENT

'Fatal Attraction' series set for US release on Paramount+ in April

January 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

Starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the 1987 original movie followed the story of a married man whose weekend affair with a woman leads her become obsessed with him

PTI

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Dan’s obsessed lover Alex Forrest in ‘Fatal Attraction’

The series adaptation of 1987 Hollywood classic "Fatal Attraction" will premiere on American streaming service Paramount+ on April 30.

The streamer shared the news during its presentation at the ongoing Television Critics Association (TCA) event in the US on Monday.

The show will revolve around the love triangle between Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Dan's obsessed lover Alex Forrest.

Starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the 1987 original movie followed the story of a married man whose weekend affair with a woman leads her become obsessed with him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The "Fatal Attraction" series has been described as a re-imagining of the film and explores the "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control".

The show is written by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J Hynes. It will also feature Allysa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US