‘Fast & Furious 9’, ‘Old’ to release in India in August by NBCUniversal

28 July 2021 16:11 IST

The Hollywood studio has come up with seven movie releases in the months of August and September in India

A host of Hollywood movies, including the latest “Fast & Furious” installment, director M Night Shyamalan’s “Old” and Oscar-nominated “Promising Young Woman”, will be theatrically releasing in India in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Hollywood studio NBCUniversal has come up with seven movie releases in the months of August and September in India.

Advertising

Advertising

“NBCUniversal has been eagerly waiting for cinemas to reopen to offer its varied and exciting slate to Indian audiences so they can fully benefit from the theatrical experience that they have been missing,” the studio said in a press release.

The studio will first release “Promising Young Woman”, which recently won its director Emerald Fennell an Oscar for best original screenplay.

The movie, featuring Carey Mulligan as a young woman haunted by a traumatic past, will release on August 6.

Shyamalan’s “Old”, about a group of people who find themselves aging with horrifying alacrity on a beach, will release a week later on August 13.

It will be followed by Vin Diesel-led “Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga” on August 19.

Animated feature “The Croods: A New Age”, a sequel to 2013 hit of the same name, will debut in Indian theatres on August 17 along with Bob Odenkirk-starrer “Nobody”.

Two weeks later, “The Boss Baby: Family Business”, a follow-up to 2017’s animated hit “The Boss Baby”, will be released on September 10.

The studio is also bringing “The Forever Purge”, the fifth and final film in the “Purge” franchise, on September 17.

NBCUniversal is the second Hollywood studio to bring its much-awaited titles in India as the coronavirus cases in the country declines.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros Pictures announced the release dates for its three movies -- DC movie “The Suicide Squad” (August 5), “Mortal Kombat” (July 30) and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Devil Do It” (August 13).

States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have permitted the resumption of operations in cinema halls.

Whereas in Delhi, theatres opened on Monday at 50 per cent occupancy.