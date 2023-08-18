HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 makers of ‘breach of faith’

On Instagram Stories, Tahiliani alleged that garments supplied by his eponymous label were attributed to a fictional brand in the second season of the show

August 18, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani

Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has accused the makers of Made in Heaven of ‘breach of faith’ by attributing his designs to a fictional label in the second season of the show.

On Instagram Stories, Tahiliani wrote that his eponymous label had supplied garments featured in the second episode starring Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ
How Made in Heaven disturbs conventional ideas about marriages

Costume designer Bhawna Sharma is credited as the stylist in Made in Heaven Season 2.

“It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist,” he wrote.

However, as Tahiliani pointed out, the garments were presented by a ‘fictitious designer’ representing a made-up label in the episode.

“This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed and proceeded as they saw fit,” Tahiliani wrote.

“Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,” Tahiliani added.

ALSO READ
'Made in Heaven' creators deny appropriating author Yashica Dutt's life story

A few days ago, journalist and author Yashica Dutt had expressed disappointment over a Made In Heaven episode allegedly appropriating her life and work as a Dalit activist. She had also demanded formal credit for her ‘contributions’ to the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed episode.

Her claims were categorically denied in a statement released on Thursday by Made in Heaven creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and co-directors Ghaywan and Alankrita Shrivastava.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / television / fashion

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.