Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani accuses ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 makers of ‘breach of faith’

August 18, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has accused the makers of Made in Heaven of ‘breach of faith’ by attributing his designs to a fictional label in the second season of the show.

On Instagram Stories, Tahiliani wrote that his eponymous label had supplied garments featured in the second episode starring Mrunal Thakur.

Costume designer Bhawna Sharma is credited as the stylist in Made in Heaven Season 2.

“It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place. Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist,” he wrote.

However, as Tahiliani pointed out, the garments were presented by a ‘fictitious designer’ representing a made-up label in the episode.

“This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed and proceeded as they saw fit,” Tahiliani wrote.

“Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,” Tahiliani added.

A few days ago, journalist and author Yashica Dutt had expressed disappointment over a Made In Heaven episode allegedly appropriating her life and work as a Dalit activist. She had also demanded formal credit for her ‘contributions’ to the Neeraj Ghaywan-directed episode.

Her claims were categorically denied in a statement released on Thursday by Made in Heaven creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and co-directors Ghaywan and Alankrita Shrivastava.