HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Farzi’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi hunts Shahid Kapoor in an edgy cat-and-mouse thriller

Created by Raj and DK, the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 10

January 13, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ‘Farzi’

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ‘Farzi’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming crime thriller series  Farzi was released by the streamer today. Created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The edgy crime thriller series has a script co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. In the trailer, we see Shahid play a con artist named Sunny who begins to manufacture counterfeit currency notes to scale up in life. “I want to make so much money that I don’t respect it anymore,” quips the character. However, he has to face an obstacle, a big one in fact — Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) is an unorthodox cop who won’t take no for an answer, and he begins to hunt Sunny.

Farzi also features Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / television / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.