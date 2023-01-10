ADVERTISEMENT

‘Farzi’: Motion poster of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Prime Video series unveiled

January 10, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Created by Raj & DK, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora

The Hindu Bureau

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna in the poster of ‘Farzi’ | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video, on Monday, unveiled the motion poster of its upcoming crime thriller, Farzi. Created by Raj & DK of Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The series is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The eight-episode series is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller and it also features Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

The series is reported to be a cat-and-mouse game between a street artist and law enforcement. A description of the show states that the story follows “an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video

