‘Farzi’: Motion poster of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Prime Video series unveiled

January 10, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video, on Monday, unveiled the motion poster of its upcoming crime thriller, Farzi. Created by Raj & DK of Family Man fame, the series is headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

The series is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The eight-episode series is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller and it also features Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

The series is reported to be a cat-and-mouse game between a street artist and law enforcement. A description of the show states that the story follows “an artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.”

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video